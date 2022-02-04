APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.