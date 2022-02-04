Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

AINV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 12,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,601. The stock has a market cap of $860.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.