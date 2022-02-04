Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.8% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $222,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

