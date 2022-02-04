AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $801.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.00 million and the lowest is $780.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $125,411,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $21,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,070. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

