Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.29.

APTV stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average is $159.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

