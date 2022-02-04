ArcBest Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.10.

Shares of ARCB opened at $92.84 on Friday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

