Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 162,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Argan by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Argan by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:AGX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 114,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,015. The stock has a market cap of $600.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80. Argan has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

