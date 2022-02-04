Arion Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Arion has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $40,522.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.52 or 0.07354430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.84 or 0.99947456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,450,592 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

