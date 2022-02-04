Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

