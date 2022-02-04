Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

