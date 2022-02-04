Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.97 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

JBHT stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

