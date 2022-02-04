Arizona State Retirement System Sells 211 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

