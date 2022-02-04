Arizona State Retirement System Sells 398 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 352.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

