Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $474,280.49 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $474,280.49 and $1,623.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,325.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.88 or 0.07193163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00293173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00743322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00074478 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00401866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00240354 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,261,858 coins and its circulating supply is 12,217,314 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

