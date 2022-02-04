Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $143.00 at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ARW opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

