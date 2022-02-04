Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.44-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35-8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.02. 1,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

