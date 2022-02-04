Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $36.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $49.00. 12,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 712,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 758.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 147,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

