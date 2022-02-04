Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 190,223 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,908,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of GTES opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

