Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.75 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

