Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $8.45 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,454 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 121,101 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 354,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 205,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $27.57 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

