Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

