Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Snap-on by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Snap-on by 4.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $216.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $183.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.