Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,043,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.52 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

