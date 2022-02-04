Arweave Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $34.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $36.01 or 0.00094818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

