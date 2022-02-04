ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $645.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.