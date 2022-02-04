Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 193.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realogy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,343,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Several research firms have commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

