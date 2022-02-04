Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $30,945,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $95.06 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

