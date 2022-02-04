Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

