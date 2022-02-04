Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.15. 78,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,572,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

