ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.37 Million

Brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to report $157.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $629.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.45 million to $629.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $687.02 million, with estimates ranging from $679.95 million to $694.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million.

ATIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 856,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

