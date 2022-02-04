Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.47. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 5,831 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter worth $117,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

