ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$66.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

