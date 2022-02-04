ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.17.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$49.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 40.27. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$25.37 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.42.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

