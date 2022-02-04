Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.