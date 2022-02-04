Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock worth $6,481,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Avalara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.