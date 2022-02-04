Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. 93,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

