Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758 in the last ninety days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 277,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
