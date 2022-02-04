Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 277,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

