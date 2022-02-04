Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

