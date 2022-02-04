Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,281. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

