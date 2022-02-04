Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.