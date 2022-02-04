Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,077,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,558,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.97, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 425,160 shares valued at $78,396,779. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

