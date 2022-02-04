Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AYLA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

AYLA stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.