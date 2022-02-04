Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 584.5 days.

AZIHF stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZIHF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

