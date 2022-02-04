B. Riley Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.