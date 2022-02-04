B2Gold Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.54 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 33.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 562,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 160.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,959,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 382,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in B2Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 1,167,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.