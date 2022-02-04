B90 (LON:B90) Trading Up 1.7%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.26 ($0.11). Approximately 626,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 160,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.13 ($0.11).

The stock has a market cap of £19.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.51.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

