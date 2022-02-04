Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR SZG opened at €31.04 ($34.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. Salzgitter has a one year low of €21.17 ($23.79) and a one year high of €37.12 ($41.71).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

