BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 670 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.46) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.66) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.81) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.51).

BA stock opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 563.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.32).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

