Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 129.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,189 shares of company stock worth $3,602,350 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

