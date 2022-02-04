Bango (LON:BGO) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bango alerts:

BGO stock opened at GBX 180.95 ($2.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £137.51 million and a P/E ratio of 180.95. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 173 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Bango news, insider Frank Bury bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($126,378.06).

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.